Passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age 65. Husband of Patricia Arter Flanagan, father of Catharine (Michael Hallett), Edward III, and Richard; brother of Rosemary (Vince) Evans and Maureen Flanagan Pool (John). Ed was a life-long Eagles fan, operated a forklift at Jacquins for 35 years, and coached Jr. CYO and club sports. Relatives and friends are invited to his interment on Saturday, 11 A.M., St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd. in Chalfont; and to a gathering to celebrate his life between 2 - 6 P.M. at Moonstruck Restaurant, 7955 Oxford Ave. A Memorial Service will take place there at 3 P.M. Family appreciates memorial contributions. Checks may be made payable to Arcadia University (with Ed's name on check memo), Arcadia University Advancement, 450 S. Easton Ave., Glenside, PA 19038 or Wheels for Independence, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19114. Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
