Affectionately known as "Butzie" passed away on Sunday, May 5th 2019. He was born and raised in West Philadelphia and was the only child of Edward A Grant, Sr and Jesse Mae Littlejohn. He eventually married the late Zella Wilma (Burley) Grant in 1960 and moved to Warminster, PA. They had three children: Christine (Broderick) President, Keith (Melissa) Grant and Kelli Grant. He was the proud grandfather to Ava President and Arden Grant. Relatives and friends are invited to Edward's Life Celebration on May 13, 2019 at Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church,1401 Meetinghouse Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 from 9:30A.M. to the time of his funeral service at 10:30AM; interment private.

To share your fondest memory of Ed, please visit www.deckerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 11, 2019
