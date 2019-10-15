|
HAROOTUNIAN
EDWARD A.
Of West Chester, PA, on Oct. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Kellie) Harootunian; loving father of Edward A., Jr. (the late Sharon), Mark S. (Patricia), Paul J. (Susan), and Marie Hayes (David); also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 brothers, and nieces and nephews; predeceased by his first wife, Rose Marie (nee Smith) Harootunian.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:30-10:50 A.M. SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to St. Marks Armenian Catholic Church, 400 Haverford Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096, or to Penn Medicine Hospice, formerly Neighborhood Hospice, 3535 Market St, Ste 750, Phila., PA 19104. Arrangements by
The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Obituary and online condolenceswww.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019