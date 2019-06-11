Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Eleanor Church
647 Locust St
Collegeville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eleanor Church
647 Locust St
Collegeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WYDRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD A. WYDRO

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD A. WYDRO Notice
WYDRO
EDWARD A.
Age 83, of Royersford, on June 7, 2019. Formerly of Tacony. Retired Phila. Police Officer with 27 years of service. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran.
Husband of the late Joan M. Wydro. Father of Colleen (Howard) Marano and Phillip (Julie) Wydro. Brother of Jim Wydro. Grandfather of Howard, Sam, Nate, Luke and Owen.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13, 10:30 A.M., St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call Thursday morning, 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., at the Church. Int. Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME of Trappe (610) 489-7900
www.msrfh.com

logo

logo


Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
Download Now