|
|
WYDRO
EDWARD A.
Age 83, of Royersford, on June 7, 2019. Formerly of Tacony. Retired Phila. Police Officer with 27 years of service. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran.
Husband of the late Joan M. Wydro. Father of Colleen (Howard) Marano and Phillip (Julie) Wydro. Brother of Jim Wydro. Grandfather of Howard, Sam, Nate, Luke and Owen.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13, 10:30 A.M., St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call Thursday morning, 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., at the Church. Int. Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME of Trappe (610) 489-7900
www.msrfh.com
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019