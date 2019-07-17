|
BAKER
EDWARD B.
July 14, 2019, of Audubon PA. Beloved husband of Maggie Hobson-Baker. Devoted father of Aaron, Theo and Liam Baker. Loving son of William Bostard and Revella Payne Bostard; brother of Ben Baker, Michelle Baker and Gyle Baker (Carol); dear nephew, cousin and uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Fri., July 19th, 6 to 8 P.M., at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA, and to his Funeral Mass Sat., July 20th, 10:30 A.M., at The Church of St. John, 404 Levering Mill Rd., Bala Cynwyd PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214.
