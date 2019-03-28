|
March 26, 2019 of Swarthmore, PA. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Staples). Devoted father of Eric (Melissa) Baum, Scott (Robin) Baum and Heather (Ron) Cole. Cherished brother of Rita German. Proud grand-father of Alycia, Marissa, Sarah, Ellie, Wesley and Annabelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday March 29, 1:00 P.M. at Congregation Ohev Shalom, 2 Chester Rd, Walling-ford, PA 19086. Shiva will be observed at late residence Sat-urday and Sunday evenings beginning at 7:00 P.M. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Senior Community Services (Folsom, PA.)
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019