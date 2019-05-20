Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD BERSHAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD BERSHAD

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD BERSHAD Notice
BERSHAD
EDWARD
on May 18, 2019. Husband of the late Rosalie (nee Teitelman); Father of Janice (Steven Bass) Bershad and Marla (Andrew) Diamond; Brother of Jack (Helen) Bershad; Grandfather of Jonathan, Ana, Alexis and Adam (Megan); Great-grand-father of Olive and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 2 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment Private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jack and Helen Bershad. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, www.willseye.org or to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now