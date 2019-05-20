|
|
BERSHAD
EDWARD
on May 18, 2019. Husband of the late Rosalie (nee Teitelman); Father of Janice (Steven Bass) Bershad and Marla (Andrew) Diamond; Brother of Jack (Helen) Bershad; Grandfather of Jonathan, Ana, Alexis and Adam (Megan); Great-grand-father of Olive and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 2 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment Private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jack and Helen Bershad. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, www.willseye.org or to a .
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019