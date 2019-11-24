Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Consolation Church
Chestnut Hill, PA
Age 89. Builder. Nationally known Construction Manager, Edward C. Driscoll, of Philadel-phia, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the L.F. Driscoll Co., where he worked for more than 50 years. L.F. Driscoll has built some of the most iconic build-ings in the region, including the three tallest skyscrapers in Philadelphia - One Liberty Place, The Comcast Center and The Comcast Technology Center.
He was also involved in many business, civic and corporate organizations including the Board of Directors of Provident Bank (now PNC) and Thomas Jefferson University where he was Chairman for six years.
He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Joan Barton Driscoll; 2 sons, Edward C. Jr. (Ted), David B.; daughter-in- law Susan Learned-Driscoll and 4 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy B. Driscoll; his daughter, Susan and his 3 beloved brothers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Mother of Consolation Church in Chestnut Hill on December 7, at 11 A.M., with a reception following at the Sunnybrook Golf Club in Militia Hill. The family welcomes all friends to come celebrate Mr. Driscoll's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward Driscoll's name to Thomas Jefferson University or the William Penn Charter School. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
