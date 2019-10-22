|
RICE
EDWARD C. SR.
Of Jenkintown, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita K. (nee Kelly). Devoted father of Edward C. Jr. Loving brother of Eleanor Burns and the late William, Ann McCreary, Mary Fitch, and Ethel Rice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, from 7 to 9 P.M., and Thursday, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown PA 19046. His Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, at 10 A.M., at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to DC Firefighters Burn Founda-tion, P.O. Box 4565 Washington DC 20017.
