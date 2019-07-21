Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maris Stella Church
50th St. and Dune Dr.
Avalon, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maris Stella Church
50th St. and Dune Dr.
Avalon, NJ
View Map
EDWARD C. RINCK

EDWARD C. RINCK Notice
RINCK
EDWARD C.
Age 78, of Flourtown, PA and Avalon, NJ, passed suddenly on July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years of Eileen M. (nee Mulligan); Devoted father of Laurean M., Edward J. "Ted" (Cara), and Kristina M.; and grandfather of Teddy and Liv. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Maris Stella Church, 50th St. and Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ, Visitation at 10 A.M. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Inn, PO Box 3746, Phila., PA 19125.
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
