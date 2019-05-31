Home

Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
WIEGMAN
EDWARD C.
May 29, 2019. Beloved life partner of Geraldine Baker. Loving father of Edward, Mary Faller, Steven, Mark and step-father of Kathleen Leszczynski, Carolynn Fennimore, and Jacqualyne Duffy. Sadly missed by 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tuesday morning, 9:30 A.M., in Nativity BVM Church. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
