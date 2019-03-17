Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Resurrection Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DiLUCIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD DiLUCIANO

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD DiLUCIANO Notice
DiLUCIANO
EDWARD


of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Edward was born and raised in Philadelphia to the late Marco and Lena DiLuciano, and as a child he and a group of friends, affectionately named the "#9 Gang" established life long bonds. A proud Army Veteran, he worked for the Philadelphia Gas Works from which he retired after over 30 years of service. Edward lived for his family and cherished every moment spent with them and being surrounded by his grandchildren. Preceded In death by his beloved wife, Helen, his daughter, Marlene Nucero, and brother, Dick DiLuciano, Edward is survived by his daughter, Laraine (William) Greco, his grandchildren, Billy, Michael, Natalie, Mark Jr., and Danny, and great grandson, Cole. He is also survived by his sisters, Angela DiPinto and Teresa DeLuca, his son-in-law, Mark Nucero, several nieces and nephews, and the remaining members of the #9 Gang. Family and friends are invited to Edward's Life Celebration on Monday, March 18, from 6 PM - 8 PM, then again on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 AM - 10 AM, at the JOHN F. GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Edward's Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila, 19114. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

To share your fondest memories of Edward, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now