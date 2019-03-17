DiLUCIANO

of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Edward was born and raised in Philadelphia to the late Marco and Lena DiLuciano, and as a child he and a group of friends, affectionately named the "#9 Gang" established life long bonds. A proud Army Veteran, he worked for the Philadelphia Gas Works from which he retired after over 30 years of service. Edward lived for his family and cherished every moment spent with them and being surrounded by his grandchildren. Preceded In death by his beloved wife, Helen, his daughter, Marlene Nucero, and brother, Dick DiLuciano, Edward is survived by his daughter, Laraine (William) Greco, his grandchildren, Billy, Michael, Natalie, Mark Jr., and Danny, and great grandson, Cole. He is also survived by his sisters, Angela DiPinto and Teresa DeLuca, his son-in-law, Mark Nucero, several nieces and nephews, and the remaining members of the #9 Gang. Family and friends are invited to Edward's Life Celebration on Monday, March 18, from 6 PM - 8 PM, then again on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 AM - 10 AM, at the JOHN F. GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Edward's Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila, 19114. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. To share your fondest memories of Edward, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.





