DONALD
EDWARD
On August 4, 2019. He was 92 yrs. old and born in Phila., PA. Uncle of Sandra (Neil) Orkin and Joseph Donald. He served in the Army during WWII. A graduate of Temple Univ. in 1959 and earned a Master's degree in Engineering. He worked for RCA until he retired in 1989. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. EE), Bensalem, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019