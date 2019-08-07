Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Park
Bensalem, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD DONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD DONALD Notice
DONALD
EDWARD
On August 4, 2019. He was 92 yrs. old and born in Phila., PA. Uncle of Sandra (Neil) Orkin and Joseph Donald. He served in the Army during WWII. A graduate of Temple Univ. in 1959 and earned a Master's degree in Engineering. He worked for RCA until he retired in 1989. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. EE), Bensalem, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now