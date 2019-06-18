Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD GOLLHOFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD G. GOLLHOFER

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD G. GOLLHOFER Notice
GOLLHOFER
EDWARD G.
June 4, 2019, of Rox, age 83. Husband of Rosemarie (nee Green). Retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Father of Edward J. Gollhofer (Patricia) and Mary F. Falso (Dominic); grandfather of Henry, Emma, Elliott and Hugo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Friday June 21st, 10:30 A.M. at Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PA S.P.C.A., 350 Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
 Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now