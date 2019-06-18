|
GOLLHOFER
EDWARD G.
June 4, 2019, of Rox, age 83. Husband of Rosemarie (nee Green). Retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Father of Edward J. Gollhofer (Patricia) and Mary F. Falso (Dominic); grandfather of Henry, Emma, Elliott and Hugo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Friday June 21st, 10:30 A.M. at Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PA S.P.C.A., 350 Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
