GUCKIN
EDWARD
May 31, 2019, age 49. Son of the late Virginia E. (Cipparone) and William E. Guckin. Dearest brother of Bill (Linda), Deacon Steve (Eileen), Andy, Eileen (Pat), Tony (Jen) and the late Patrick, Joseph and Matthew. He is survived by 3 nieces, 6 nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, June 7th, 12:30 P.M. GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises). Funeral Service 1:30 P.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019