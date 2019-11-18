Home

Our Lady of the Rosary Church
80 S 17th Ave
Coatesville, PA 19320
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
80 S. 17th Avenue
Coatesville, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
80 S. 17th Avenue
Coatesville, PA
EDWARD J. BIALOUS


1947 - 2019
EDWARD J. BIALOUS Notice
BIALOUS
EDWARD J.


Age 72, husband of Dorothy (Fuga) Bialous of East Fallow-field died suddenly at home on Friday, November 15, 2019. Born on August 29, 1947 in Roxborough he was a son of the late Stanley and Anna Bialous.
He graduated from Roman Catholic High School and was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for football and basketball. He received a Bachelors from Temple and Masters from Villanova. Ed was a teacher and coach for over 35 years at St. Thomas More High School in West Philadelphia, Conestoga High School, and Valley Forge Middle School. He coached basketball, baseball and golf. He served stateside for 6 years in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Ed was an avid golfer and a passionate Philadelphia Sports fan.
In addition to his wife of 17 glorious years, he is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:03 to 10:16 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia, in his name.

www.GatchaFuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019
