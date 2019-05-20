|
CALLAGHAN
EDWARD J., SR.
On May, 15, 2019 of Shannon-dell, Audubon, formerly of Bryn Mawr, Pa. Predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers. Survived by 5 children: Edward, Jr., Stephen, Dennis, Susan, and Eileen; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services at DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, NEWTOWN SQUARE. Family and friends may call at the the funeral home 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Thursday May 23, 2019 followed by Int. at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be sent to The Clinic, 143 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA. 19460 or to the .
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019