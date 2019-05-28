Home

EDWARD J. HERMAN Notice
HERMAN
EDWARD J. JR.
on May 25, 2019. Beloved father of Edward J., III and Lauren Colacicco (Nicholas). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Anthony Colaccico and Kyra Herman and his sister Sharon Herman Jumper (Richard). Ed's family will greet friends on Friday, from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Int. Lawnview Cem., Rockledge. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St. Phila., PA 19103.

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
