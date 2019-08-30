|
KELLY
EDWARD J. "TED"
On August 28, 2019 of Roxborough. Ted was retired from Penn Beer Distributors with 30 yrs. of service, Veteran served in US. Army, Member of the TOADS Golf Club and was a musician with the Passions.
Beloved and devoted husband of Sis (nee Hoffman) Kelly. Cherished father of Colleen (Daniel) Larkins and Joseph (Alice) Kenney. Grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother of Jerry and Gene Kelly and Patricia Knisley. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. followed by a Celebration of his Life at 10:45 A.M. at the THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019