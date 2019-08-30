Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. "TED" KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. "TED" KELLY Notice
KELLY
EDWARD J. "TED"
On August 28, 2019 of Roxborough. Ted was retired from Penn Beer Distributors with 30 yrs. of service, Veteran served in US. Army, Member of the TOADS Golf Club and was a musician with the Passions.
Beloved and devoted husband of Sis (nee Hoffman) Kelly. Cherished father of Colleen (Daniel) Larkins and Joseph (Alice) Kenney. Grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother of Jerry and Gene Kelly and Patricia Knisley. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. followed by a Celebration of his Life at 10:45 A.M. at the THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now