EDWARD J. "42" KIRWIN Jr.

EDWARD J. "42" KIRWIN Jr. Notice
KIRWIN
EDWARD J., "42" JR.
Of Grays Ferry, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 72. Army Veteran. Brother of the late Patricia McNamara. Loving uncle of Nancy McKay, Shana and Seamus Sheeran, Philip and Mindy Cwietniewicz, Bailey Rose Dupoldt and the late Sean Sheeran. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, Nov. 11th at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts, Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions be made to House Ministries, 1447 S. 29th St, Phila, PA 19146.

www.lgoanfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
