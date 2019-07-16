Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
EDWARD J. KOWALSKI

EDWARD J. KOWALSKI Notice
KOWALSKI
EDWARD J.
On July 13th, 2019, of NE Phila, age 84 years. Ed was a long time member of Teamsters Local Number 500 and a US Army Veteran. The beloved husband of Herta (nee Hock). He is also survived by sisters Theresa Varacallo and Eleanor Zach; also by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday July 18th from 9A.M. at St. Martha R.C. Church Academy Road, Comly. where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
