T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
EDWARD J. "EDD" McGUCKIN

EDWARD J. "EDD" McGUCKIN
McGUCKIN
EDWARD J. "EDD"


April 4, 2019. Age 60. Loving father of Shannon Lynn. Beloved son of Joan (nee Lynn) and the late James Sr. Cherished brother of James Jr. (Rosemarie) and Barb (Joe) Ems. Dear uncle of Ken, Briana, Joey, Lynsey and Lauren. He will be sadly missed by many, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. eve, 6 to 8 P.M., and Funeral Thurs., 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. Donations in Edd's name may be made to America's Vet Dogs, vetdogs.org
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
