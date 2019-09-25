|
|
PIERCE
EDWARD J.
On September 22, 2019. Retired French Professor at St. Lawrence University Canton, NY. Survived by cousins of the McCloskey, Sullivan and Hanna Families. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Saturday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Dr. Edward Pierce to St. Lawrence Univer-sity, 23 Romoda Drive, Villas Hall, Canton, NY 13617. Gifts in Dr. Pierce's memory will be designated to support the general fund of the Owen D. Young Library.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019