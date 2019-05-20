RIDEOUT

EDWARD J., JR.

Of Bala Cynwyd, PA., on May 16, 2019. He was 80. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Brown). Cherished father of Edward J. III (much loved Christina) and Catherine. Adoring Pop-Pop of Eva Marie. Treasured brother of Marilyn Buckley. Devoted uncle to devoted nieces and nephews and their families. Ed was a proud native of South Philadelphia (Bishop Neumann High School, 1956), Villanova University (1960) and Temple University (MEd). Ed spent most of his career with his beloved Villanova University, serving as Alumni Director and University Development officer. Second only to his family, the University was his greatest love. There was no one more passionate about all things Villanova than Ed. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore 19003 and on Thursday, May 23 from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Mathias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bala Cynwyd 19004. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monica Buckley Memorial Foundation, 401 Providence Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057, The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, 237 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 201, Devon, PA 19333, or the Villanova Class of 1960 Endowed Scholarship c/o Office of University Advancement, 800 Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA 19085 (include note in memory of Ed Rideout). www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

