ROACH

EDWARD J.

Age 94, formerly of Drexel Hill and Havertown, on June 10, 2019. He was the only child of Anna and Edward J. Roach. His father died in 1928. He entered Girard College at age 7 and graduated with honors, at age 16. After leaving Girard, he joined the accounting firm Jenkins, Fetterolf & Co.

During WWII, he served overseas with the US 1st Army Headquarters. As a Sergeant, his responsibility was to fill troop requirements in France, Belgium and Germany. He received the Bronze Star Medal.

Mr. Roach graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1952, became a CPA and a partner in the accounting firm Jenkins, Fetterolf & Co, which later merged with Main Hurdman. He served as partner in charge of the Philadelphia area until 1981. He then joined a group of mutual funds sponsored by PNC Bank and BNY Mellon; The RRB Fund, Inc. and the Chestnut Street Exchange Fund where he was active until 2012.

Mr. Roach was involved in several organizations. For over 60 years, he served in a variety of positions at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, as treasurer and as Trustee. He was associated with Immaculata College (now University) and served as Trustee and a member of various committees.

Mr. Roach served on many committees for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In 1991, Pope John Paul II conferred on him the title of Knight Commander of the order of St. Gregory the Great.

In 1956, he joined the Board of Directors of American Oncologic Hospital in West Philadelphia. Founded in 1904, AOH was one of the oldest cancer hospitals in the US. In 1964, AOH moved to Fox Chase and subsequently joined the Institute for Cancer Research to establish the creation of Fox Chase Cancer Center. He served as Vice Chairman for many years and in 1994 was named life director.

He was a member of the Catholic Philopatrian Literary Institute and the Union League of Phila.

Mr. Roach was married to Marguerite Coulter from 1946 until her death in 1954. He was married to Catherine Boyland from 1958 until her death in 1980. In 1981, he married Dr. Margaret Johnson who died in 2000. In 2004, he married Mary S. DePaolo who survives him. Mr. Roach is also survived by his children Marguerite Kloter (Robert) and Edward J. Roach (Elizabeth). His daughters Elizabeth Anne Roach and Eileen Quigley (Thomas A., II) predeceased him. He is survived by his grandchildren Eileen and Bridget Roach, Thomas A. Quigley, III (Elizabeth), Colleen Brennan (Anthony), Edward Quigley (Alison) and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 1st cousin Nancy Cavanaugh.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday eve from 6 - 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby and to his Funeral Mass Saturday June 15, 10 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, Township Line and Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, Int. Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Catholic Social Services, 222 N. 17st St., Phila, 19103 or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA. 19111

