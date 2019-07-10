|
|
SZCZEPANEK
EDWARD J.
Age 85, on July 8, 2019. Beloved
father of Edward J., Jr. (Claudia), Christian (Lynne) and Melissa Szczepanek. Loving Pop of Tyler, Sandra, Sophia, Ethan, Dylan, Sydney and Brooke; his 2 great grandsons Lynden and Pierce; also survived by his sister Patricia Lopez and his loving friend Margaret Riley, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends and members of the Golden Sunrise NYA, are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass St. Stanislaus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem.
Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019