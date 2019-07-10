Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
EDWARD J. SZCZEPANEK

EDWARD J. SZCZEPANEK Notice
SZCZEPANEK
EDWARD J.


Age 85, on July 8, 2019. Beloved
father of Edward J., Jr. (Claudia), Christian (Lynne) and Melissa Szczepanek. Loving Pop of Tyler, Sandra, Sophia, Ethan, Dylan, Sydney and Brooke; his 2 great grandsons Lynden and Pierce; also survived by his sister Patricia Lopez and his loving friend Margaret Riley, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends and members of the Golden Sunrise NYA, are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass St. Stanislaus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
