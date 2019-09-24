|
SWEENEY
EDWARD JAMES
Was born on Nov. 25, 1928 to Richard and Cecilia Sweeney. Husband of Kathleen (Concannon) Sweeney since May 17, 1954. Father of Richard (CAPT, USN (Ret) (Richelle)) and Robert (Ellen) Sweeney. Grandfather of Mary (Scott) Walsh, Elizabeth, Michael, Jack, Peter, Emma and Isabel Sweeney. Great grandfather of Graham Walsh. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann. Ed grew up in West Philadelphia and developed his spirit of self reliance quickly after losing his parents before graduating high school. He attended St Agatha grade school and St Thomas More Catholic High School. He graduated from St Joseph's College in 1950 with a BS in Chemistry before serving overseas in the U.S. Army. Ed met Kathleen, the love of his life, while Christmas caroling in 1950. Ed worked as a chemist for Rohm and Haas from 1953 until retiring in 1992. A longtime St Martin of Tours parishioner, Ed was a member of St Martin Seniors and a regular at 4:00 Mass. He was a fixture at the Philadelphia Protestant Home where he volunteered in many areas including grade school reading tutor. He will be remembered for his keen intellect, dry wit, strong faith and, behind a stern exterior, his big heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Social Services - Archdiocese of Philadelphia (Cssphiladelphia.org). Services will be held at the Philadelphia Protestant Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30th.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019