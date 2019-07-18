Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Of Rosemont, formerly of Haver-town, on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (nee Haftl) Williamson. He is the loving father of Michele Hill (Mark), Edward L. Williamson III, (Jo-Ann), Jeanine Marks (James); grandfather of Joseph, Neal, Paula, Danielle, Casey, Cameron; great-grandfather of Remy and brother of the late Donald Williamson. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., Saturday, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., in St. John Neumann Church, Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island NY 10305.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
