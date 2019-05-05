|
|
HICKS
EDWARD LIVINGSTON, IV
Age 75, died surrounded by his family after a courageous fight with lung cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Smolen Hicks; daughters, Sarah Dean and Jessica Hicks; step-children: Molly Smolen (Tiit Helimets), Joseph Smolen (Kaitlin Solimine), Wendy Lias (Nicholas), and Benjamin Smolen (Carolyn); sisters, Eliza Hicks and Cynthia Cutting; brother Steve Hicks; and seven grandchildren. Edward L. (Ted) Hicks was a highly regarded psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. Admired by his colleagues, patients, and the many whom he mentored, Ted was dedicated to psychoanalytic training and treatment and served devotedly in leadership roles at the Psychoanalytic Center of Philadelphia for the last forty years. His example along with his intelligence, graciousness and charming wit will be greatly missed. Donations may be sent to the Edward L. Hicks Scholarship Fund at the Psychoanalytic Center of Philadelphia, Rockland Mansion-East Fair-mount Park, 3810 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Phila., PA 19121. Funeral Service 6 P.M. Monday, May 6 at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019