|
|
SNITZER
EDWARD LOUIS
On Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Weiss); Loving father of Andrew (Corinne) Snitzer, Paul (Melanie) Snitzer, Fred (Jessie Cohen) Snitzer and Barbara (David) Solit; dear brother of Herb (Carole Dameron) Snitzer; devoted grandfather of Abby Solit, Josh Snitzer, Rebecca Solit; Dan Snitzer, Jessica Snitzer, Eli Snitzer and Madeleine Snitzer. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at Cong. Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St. Phila., PA. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Monday at Cong. Rodeph Shalom at 6 P.M. Shiva will continue on Tuesday at 6 P.M. at the home of Paul and Melanie Snitzer. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Snitzer Music Fund, C/O Cong. Rodeph Shalom.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019