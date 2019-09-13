Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SNITZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD LOUIS SNITZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD LOUIS SNITZER Notice
SNITZER
EDWARD LOUIS
On Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Weiss); Loving father of Andrew (Corinne) Snitzer, Paul (Melanie) Snitzer, Fred (Jessie Cohen) Snitzer and Barbara (David) Solit; dear brother of Herb (Carole Dameron) Snitzer; devoted grandfather of Abby Solit, Josh Snitzer, Rebecca Solit; Dan Snitzer, Jessica Snitzer, Eli Snitzer and Madeleine Snitzer. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at Cong. Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St. Phila., PA. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Monday at Cong. Rodeph Shalom at 6 P.M. Shiva will continue on Tuesday at 6 P.M. at the home of Paul and Melanie Snitzer. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Snitzer Music Fund, C/O Cong. Rodeph Shalom.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.