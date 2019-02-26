|
NEARY
EDWARD M.
Age 91, of Drexel Hill PA, formerly of Phila. PA, passed on February 20, 2019. Son of the late Michael J. and Julia A. (nee Foley) Neary; dear friend of the late Bernadette Maguire; father of Edward (Gail) Albright, James Gorman, Mildred Gustaferri, Kathleen Knight, Michael (the late Elizabeth) Neary, Pamela (Geoffrey) Way, Susan Neary, and the late Patricia Neary; dear brother of Frank (Theresa) Neary and the late Mary "Dolly" Bradley; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may visit the family Wednesday, 6 to 8 P.M., THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, and Thursday, 9 to 9:50 A.M., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, One Fatima Dr., Secane PA 19018, followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Edward to Wesley Enhanced Living, 100 Halcyon Dr., Media PA 19063.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019