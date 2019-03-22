|
|
SULLIVAN
EDWARD M., JR.
March 27, 2019, age 65 years, of Phila., PA, Holly Springs, NC, and Morgan Hill, CA. Devoted husband of Kathleen Sullivan (nee O'Laughlin); dear father of Dan and Julie (Ken) Mendez and grandfather of Clarissa, Theodore, and Elizabeth Mendez; son of Marietta and the late Edward, brother of Maureen Schofield, Ann McShane and Joseph; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday 9-10:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130. Donations can also be made online at www.sjprep.org/giving.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019