EDWARD M. SULLIVAN Jr.

EDWARD M. SULLIVAN Jr. Notice
SULLIVAN
EDWARD M., JR.


March 27, 2019, age 65 years, of Phila., PA, Holly Springs, NC, and Morgan Hill, CA. Devoted husband of Kathleen Sullivan (nee O'Laughlin); dear father of Dan and Julie (Ken) Mendez and grandfather of Clarissa, Theodore, and Elizabeth Mendez; son of Marietta and the late Edward, brother of Maureen Schofield, Ann McShane and Joseph; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday 9-10:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130. Donations can also be made online at www.sjprep.org/giving.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
