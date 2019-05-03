Home

EDWARD "SONNY" "MACK"
Age 84, born March 5, 1935, died April 29, 2019 at Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center, Galloway NJ, from Alzheimer's complications. Ed was born and raised in North Philadelphia. He taught in Philadelphia and owned All Kynza Ribs. He loved life, laughter, teaching, music, sports, fishing, hunting and other recreational activities.
Mac will be dearly missed by his wife, Marlene (Shane); sisters-in-law, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
There will be a celebration of life at a future undetermined time.
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
