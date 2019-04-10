Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD NEWITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD "JIM" NEWITT Ph.D.

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD "JIM" NEWITT Ph.D. Notice
NEWITT
EDWARD "JIM" PhD


92, died April 6, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania of British parents, lived and educated in US and UK, and served in British Army in WWII. Married to Eileen Bull in 1948, he earned a doctorate in organic chemistry. They had 5 children: Peter of Audubon, PA; Terry of Wilmington, DE; Carol Kochhar-Bryant of Reston, VA; Robin of Stonycreek, NY; and Anne Snow of New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family immigrated to Chadds Ford, PA, in 1957 when he joined DuPont Chemical Company. During his 71-year marriage, he enjoyed outdoor activities, travel and adventure. He is survived by his wife, children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.