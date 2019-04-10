|
NEWITT
EDWARD "JIM" PhD
92, died April 6, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania of British parents, lived and educated in US and UK, and served in British Army in WWII. Married to Eileen Bull in 1948, he earned a doctorate in organic chemistry. They had 5 children: Peter of Audubon, PA; Terry of Wilmington, DE; Carol Kochhar-Bryant of Reston, VA; Robin of Stonycreek, NY; and Anne Snow of New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family immigrated to Chadds Ford, PA, in 1957 when he joined DuPont Chemical Company. During his 71-year marriage, he enjoyed outdoor activities, travel and adventure. He is survived by his wife, children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019