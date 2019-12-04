Home

Ruffenach Funeral Home
224 Penn Avenue
Oxford, PA 19363
(610) 932-2277
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Dorothy Church
EDWARD P. DOYLE Sr.

EDWARD P. DOYLE Sr. Notice
DOYLE
EDWARD P., SR.
December 1, 2019, age 88. Son of the late Adele and James Doyle; husband of the late Patricia A. "Pat" (nee Sweeney) Doyle; survived by 11 children; 28 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Joe (Nancy) Doyle; sisters Adele DeLuca and Jane (Bill) McLaughlin and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Thurs. 7 to 9 P.M. and Friday 12 to 1 P.M. at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Town-ship Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Friday 1:30 P.M. at St. Dorothy Church. Int. Ss Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.alz.org Additional information:
www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
