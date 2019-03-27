Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
(609) 522-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DURKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD P. DURKIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD P. DURKIN Notice
DURKIN
EDWARD P.


78, of North Wildwood, NJ. Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A result of a traumatic brain injury. Resident of North Wildwood, formerly of N.E. Philadelphia and Germantown. Retired employee of Sears Roebuck and Verizon. Member of the North Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896. Ed is predeceased by his daughter, Beth Corkery. Survived by his beloved spouse of Emilie (nee Brown) Durkin for 53 years, also survived by son, Patrick E. of Lake Worth, FL., son-in-law, Mark Corkery, grandchildren, Dylan Corkery, Megan Corkery and Kellen Durkin. Ed loved his family and was quick with a joke. He enjoyed playing the horses and beer. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Service 11 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019, wih a calling time from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the INGERSOLL-GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at

ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now