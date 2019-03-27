|
DURKIN
EDWARD P.
78, of North Wildwood, NJ. Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A result of a traumatic brain injury. Resident of North Wildwood, formerly of N.E. Philadelphia and Germantown. Retired employee of Sears Roebuck and Verizon. Member of the North Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896. Ed is predeceased by his daughter, Beth Corkery. Survived by his beloved spouse of Emilie (nee Brown) Durkin for 53 years, also survived by son, Patrick E. of Lake Worth, FL., son-in-law, Mark Corkery, grandchildren, Dylan Corkery, Megan Corkery and Kellen Durkin. Ed loved his family and was quick with a joke. He enjoyed playing the horses and beer. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Service 11 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019, wih a calling time from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the INGERSOLL-GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019