|
|
FISCELLA
EDWARD P., SR.
Age 91, on June 2, 2019, of Sewell NJ and formerly of Upper Darby. Dearly beloved husband of Sarah V. (nee Salomone), father of Edward P., Jr. (Nancy) of Sewell and Renee M. (Keith) Michels of Media, PA. Edward was a Army veteran, catering executive and member of the Laurentians Senior Group at St. Laurence Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on June 26, 2019 from 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:15 A.M. St. Laurence RC Church, 8245 West Chester Pk. Upper Darby, PA 19082. Int. private. Family suggests sending memorial contributions in Ed's memory to Mainstage Center for the Arts at www.mainstage.org.
For condolences, please visit
www.thefuneralmanor.com
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019