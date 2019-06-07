Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD FISCELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD P. FISCELLA Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD P. FISCELLA Sr. Notice
FISCELLA
EDWARD P., SR.
Age 91, on June 2, 2019, of Sewell NJ and formerly of Upper Darby. Dearly beloved husband of Sarah V. (nee Salomone), father of Edward P., Jr. (Nancy) of Sewell and Renee M. (Keith) Michels of Media, PA. Edward was a Army veteran, catering executive and member of the Laurentians Senior Group at St. Laurence Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on June 26, 2019 from 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:15 A.M. St. Laurence RC Church, 8245 West Chester Pk. Upper Darby, PA 19082. Int. private. Family suggests sending memorial contributions in Ed's memory to Mainstage Center for the Arts at www.mainstage.org.

For condolences, please visit
www.thefuneralmanor.com

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.