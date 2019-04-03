|
BORES
EDWARD PAUL, JR.
On April 1, 2019, age 76. Former husband of Dolores M. (nee Cipressi), loving father of Edward Paul Bores III (Barbara), Stephan Michael Bores (Melissa), Stephanie Sanders (Raymond Bixler) and Susan Erez, cherished grand-father of Kristin, Krystle, Steven, Jonathon, Gabriela, Nicole, David and Brendan, great grandfather of Kaylee and Nesta. Family, friends and US Postal Workers are invited to Ed's Life Celebration Thurs. 7 - 9 P.M. from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 and Friday 10 - 11 A.M. from St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Phila., PA 19154 and to participate in his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday Interment St. Dominic's Cem. To share your fondest memories of Ed please visit: www.lifecelebration.com
