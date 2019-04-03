Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
Dominic's Cemetary
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD BORES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD PAUL BORES Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWARD PAUL BORES Jr. Notice
BORES
EDWARD PAUL, JR.
On April 1, 2019, age 76. Former husband of Dolores M. (nee Cipressi), loving father of Edward Paul Bores III (Barbara), Stephan Michael Bores (Melissa), Stephanie Sanders (Raymond Bixler) and Susan Erez, cherished grand-father of Kristin, Krystle, Steven, Jonathon, Gabriela, Nicole, David and Brendan, great grandfather of Kaylee and Nesta. Family, friends and US Postal Workers are invited to Ed's Life Celebration Thurs. 7 - 9 P.M. from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 and Friday 10 - 11 A.M. from St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Phila., PA 19154 and to participate in his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday Interment St. Dominic's Cem. To share your fondest memories of Ed please visit: www.lifecelebration.com

1-877-GIVNISH

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now