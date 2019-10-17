|
|
LONERGAN
EDWARD R. "EDDIE"
Age 42, of Eagleville, born in Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019.
Loving father of Emma Rylee. Beloved son of Tina (Ricciardelli) and the late Francis "Chicky" Mulhern. Brother of Wayne M. Lonergan and Francis "Frankie" Mulhern. Uncle of Bryce Lonergan and Devon Fox. Grand-son of the late Emma and Rudolph Ricciardelli.
Ed was a graduate of Methacton High School and was an employee of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., followed by Funeral Service at 2 P.M., at the MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401, 610-277-1600. Interment private at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019