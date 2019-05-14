Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
May 12, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Minna Recht. Father of Linda (Robert Watts) Recht and Joel (Monica) Recht. Grandfather of Vega Watts and Zachary Watts and Jacob Recht and Benjamin Recht. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:15 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Tuesday beginning 7:30 P.M. Contributions can be made to Temple Beth Sholom, tbsonline.org or Lions Gate Rehab,
lionsgateccrc.org/rehabilitation
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
