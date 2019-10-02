Home

EDWARD, "EDDIE" RUSSO Jr.

EDWARD, "EDDIE" RUSSO Jr. Notice
RUSSO
EDWARD, JR. "EDDIE"


Passed away on September 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward Sr. and Catherine (nee Romeo). Loving brother of Kathy (Charles) Nicholas, Donna (Jack) Gallagher and Susan (George) Spear. Dearest uncle of Kellianne (Joseph) DeBlase, Gabrielle Spear, Charles (Heather Cicero) Nicholas, Marissa Spear, David Crudele, and Ally Spear. Nephew to Margaret (late Pete) Farren and Nancy (Lou) Tartack. He will also be missed by his cousins and many good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. A second Viewing will be held Saturday morning at St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts., from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Donations in his memory can be made to Mummers Against Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49995, Philadelphia, PA 19149.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
