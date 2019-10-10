|
MORTKA
EDWARD S.
on Oct. 8, 2019, of Somerdale, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 88. Beloved husband of 65 years of Theresa (nee Nolden). Devoted father of Edward Mortka (Karen), Michael Mortka (Terry) and Janet Eaton (Jim Caterina). Loving grand-father of Jeffrey and Justin Eaton, Michael and Gregory Mortka, Stephanie Barrett (Nick), Matthew and Katie Mortka and great grandfather of Easton Mortka. Dear brother of the late Albert and Thomas Mortka. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Mortka was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Shooting Stars New Year's Brigade.
There will be a Viewing from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in church. Interment Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Mortka's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Family and friends may share memories at:
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019