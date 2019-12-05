|
Dec. 3, 2019. Age 98. The youngest of nine children, raised in Shenandoah PA by Leon and Theophilia, Lithuanian immigrants who met in PA. Ed came to Philadelphia after finishing high school among the top of his class. He enlisted in the Army Signal Corp and served as a cryptographer in England and France during WWII. After the war, Ed attended Temple and Rutgers University where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Ed married Mary Gerlach in 1955 and raised 3 children; Stephen, Martin and Ellen. He was parishioner of Our Lady of Calvary Parish for nearly 60 years where he served on a number of committees. Ed worked as an insurance adjuster well into his late 70s. Ed was fluent in French, read the newspaper every day, loved playing pinochle, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family and many wonderful friends at OLC. Husband of the late Mary (nee Gerlach). Beloved father of Stephen, Martin (Janet) and Ellen (Christopher) Hrin. Loving grandfather of William, Linda (Trevor), Matthias (Martha), Martha (Christina) and Madison. Devoted great-grandfather of Eliana, Grayson, Morgan and Nolan. Relatives, friends and members of OLC Seniors are invited to a viewing Sunday eve. 6-8 PM at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. and his funeral Monday 9:30 - 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Rite of Committal Our Lady of Grace Cem. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to a .
