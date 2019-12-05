Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WASSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD S. WASSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD S. WASSER Notice
WASSER
EDWARD S.


Dec. 3, 2019. Age 98. The youngest of nine children, raised in Shenandoah PA by Leon and Theophilia, Lithuanian immigrants who met in PA. Ed came to Philadelphia after finishing high school among the top of his class. He enlisted in the Army Signal Corp and served as a cryptographer in England and France during WWII. After the war, Ed attended Temple and Rutgers University where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Ed married Mary Gerlach in 1955 and raised 3 children; Stephen, Martin and Ellen. He was parishioner of Our Lady of Calvary Parish for nearly 60 years where he served on a number of committees. Ed worked as an insurance adjuster well into his late 70s. Ed was fluent in French, read the newspaper every day, loved playing pinochle, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family and many wonderful friends at OLC. Husband of the late Mary (nee Gerlach). Beloved father of Stephen, Martin (Janet) and Ellen (Christopher) Hrin. Loving grandfather of William, Linda (Trevor), Matthias (Martha), Martha (Christina) and Madison. Devoted great-grandfather of Eliana, Grayson, Morgan and Nolan. Relatives, friends and members of OLC Seniors are invited to a viewing Sunday eve. 6-8 PM at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. and his funeral Monday 9:30 - 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Rite of Committal Our Lady of Grace Cem. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to a .

To share a memory of Ed, please visit www.tjfluehr.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -