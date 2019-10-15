|
|
SABARA
EDWARD
passed away October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 31 years to Cynthia (nee Hunter). Loving father of Edward John. Dear brother of Frank (Maryann), Carolyn Adams (the late Joe), Donald (Mary), and Janet Ralston (the late Steve). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday 11:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by Words of Remem-brance at 12:30 P.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019