Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
EDWARD SABARA
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
EDWARD SABARA

SABARA
EDWARD
passed away October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 31 years to Cynthia (nee Hunter). Loving father of Edward John. Dear brother of Frank (Maryann), Carolyn Adams (the late Joe), Donald (Mary), and Janet Ralston (the late Steve). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday 11:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by Words of Remem-brance at 12:30 P.M. Int. private.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
