Passed away May 19, 2019, age 87 of Philadelphia. A 1949 graduate of Girard College and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Pre-deceased by his parents, Diego and Ernestine Caravello Suarez and his aunt and uncle who raised him, Joseph and Mary Caravello Lopez. Loving companion of the late Regina M. Owens. Brother of Teresa Semola (Salvatore). Uncle of Martin and Gerard. Also survived by Regina's five children and their families who considered Ed a special member of their family. His family will receive relatives and friends 10 A.M., Tuesday, May 28. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Saint Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Alms-house Road, Jamison PA 18929. Inurnment St. John Neumann Cem.

www.campbellfh.com

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
