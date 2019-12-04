|
|
KANE
EDWARD T.
of Media, PA, formerly from So. Phila. passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 98, son to the late Edward Sr. and Jean Kane. Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Angelina and brothers James and Thomas. He is survived by daughter Mary Ann Oldrati; son Thomas and Pegi Kane; granddaughter Lori (Christoper) Ellis, and great-granddaughters Norah and Danielle.
Ed served his country in the United States Navy during WWII receiving 15 battle stars and was a Pearl Harbor Survivor. After proudly finishing his service in the Navy, he worked for the Philadelphia School District. A former minor league pitcher for a Phillies farm team, he was an avid sports enthusiast. He also had an appreciation and desire to share the joy of music, which led to monthly presentations of "Swingin' Down Memory Lane" where Ed became a disc jockey at Riddle Village.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 9 A.M. followed by Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Parish on 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Interment to take place following mass at Saints Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fisher House https://www.fisherhouse.org/; or Salvation Army
https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/;.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019