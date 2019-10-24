Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
EDWARD THOMAS TOBIN

EDWARD THOMAS TOBIN Notice
TOBIN
EDWARD THOMAS
Age 73, passed away Sunday, October 20. 2019, at home. Son of the late John and Alice Rossi Tobin, he grew up in Ardmore and resided most of his life in Bryn Mawr. Ed worked for many years at the Bryn Mawr Post Office. He is survived by his longtime partner, Dennis Hunt; his brother, Charles (Jason); 2 nieces, a nephew and was predeceased by his brother, John (Patricia).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life Saturday, October 26, at 2 P.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Road, Havertown PA 19083, where you may call after 1 P.M. Interment is private. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to your favorite animal shelter.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
