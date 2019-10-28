|
UROFSKY
EDWARD
Oct. 26, 2019.Father of Ricki (Phillip) Herman. Grandfather of Pacey and Bailey. Brother of the late Jennifer Webb. Also survived by his longtime companion, Carolyn Goldman and former spouse, Anita Elfman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Wednesday 11:15 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND STREET PIKE, SOUTHAMPTON. Int. King David Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Wed., Thurs., and Fri. at the home of Ricki and Phillip Herman. Contributions in his memory to the , 1626 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19103, www.cancer.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019