PAYTON

EDWARD W. M.

Age 60, of Chester Springs, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Abington - Lansdale Hospital. He was born on July 21, 1958, in Bryn Mawr, PA, and grew up in Berwyn, PA. Ed was the son of Ann (Morris) Payton of Bonita Springs, FL and the late Edward W. Payton.

Ed is survived by two children, Katherine Payton and Alex Payton, and their mother Lisa Payton of Philadelphia, PA, three sisters, Cheri, wife of John Morris of Oakland, NJ, Val Boyko of Bonita Springs, FL, and Melissa Payton, wife of John Potter of Newtown Square, PA and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Ed was a loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle, and friend.

Starting his career at the age of sixteen at the Paoli Acme, Ed continued working at the Devon Acme until he retired. He also worked for Potter's Landscaping in Malvern, Pa for many years.

In his spare time, Ed enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching sports, especially the Eagles and Villanova basketball. Most of all, Ed loved spending time with his children, whom he was extremely proud of. His favorite place to spend time with his children was at the beach. And who could forget his love for "Bruce"!

The family will host a gathering in Wayne, PA on June 15 to celebrate Ed's life and reminisce about happy times. Please contact Cheri at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in his name to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Financial Management Branch NSC Bldg., Room 3280, 6001 Executive Blvd, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852.

